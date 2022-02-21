Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Decreased by William Blair

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 180.76% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

GCMG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

GCMG stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,908,108 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,712,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

