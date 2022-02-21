Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE:KAR opened at $13.97 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

