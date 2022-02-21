Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Valmont Industries, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.15 EPS.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $216.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Valmont Industries by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
