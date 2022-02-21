Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for SelectQuote, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLQT. Citigroup cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $495.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 376,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

