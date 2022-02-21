Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Synopsys, Inc. Raised by Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Synopsys in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $287.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after buying an additional 80,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.