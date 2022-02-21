Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

NYSE:ECL opened at $178.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $177.01 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,722,000 after buying an additional 270,641 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.