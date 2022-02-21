Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Issued By SVB Leerink

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.77 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,370,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

