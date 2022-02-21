Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issued By William Blair

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cisco Systems in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

CSCO stock opened at $57.21 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

