Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By Cormark

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$76.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.76. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$59.74 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56. Insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $526,744 over the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

