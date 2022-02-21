Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.69.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$76.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$71.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$59.74 and a 1 year high of C$84.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total value of C$192,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,444 shares in the company, valued at C$5,639,042.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $526,744.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.