Qbao Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39,471.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Qbao has a total market cap of $333,409.29 and approximately $39,471.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

