Qcash (QC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $82.51 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $63.17 million and approximately $82.51 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.07 or 0.06866290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,544.06 or 0.99966024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049663 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

