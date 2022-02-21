QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of QCR worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $57.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

