QLC Chain (QLC) Price Tops $0.0158 on Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $122,048.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.65 or 0.06925322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,062.60 or 1.00080191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00050428 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

