Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.940-$2.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.20. 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 520.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.