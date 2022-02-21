Qtum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $166.63 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00015667 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $577.40 million and $166.63 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,019,145 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

