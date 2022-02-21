QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.64. 9,591,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average of $158.97. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.