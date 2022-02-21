Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $18.36 million and $45,206.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,458.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.29 or 0.06947042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00288380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.85 or 0.00784466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00069789 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00409610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00221349 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,000,983 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

