Quantum-Si (QSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of QSI opened at $4.41 on Monday. Quantum-Si has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81.
In related news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Quantum-Si Company Profile
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
