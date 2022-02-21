Quantum-Si (QSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QSI opened at $4.41 on Monday. Quantum-Si has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81.

In related news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

