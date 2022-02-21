QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $88.25 million and $4.18 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00107685 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.