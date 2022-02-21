Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.650-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.21 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.58.

DGX traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.38. 2,243,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

