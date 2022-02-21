QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Tops $174.24 on Top Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $56.99 million and $10.89 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $174.24 or 0.00457278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.78 or 0.06925455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,175.73 or 1.00191671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051270 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

