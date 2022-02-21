QuickX Protocol (QCX) 1-Day Volume Hits $35,380.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $35,380.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

