QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.28 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.84 ($0.17). 37,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 146,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.18).
The company has a market capitalization of £15.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.
QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)
