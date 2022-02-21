QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.28 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.84 ($0.17). 37,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 146,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

