Radio Caca Price Down 17.1% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $335.53 million and $41.72 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.44 or 0.06823382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,692.41 or 0.99610979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 196,868,661,964 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

