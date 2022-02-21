Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADI opened at $12.73 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,863 shares of company stock worth $20,717,034 in the last three months. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.