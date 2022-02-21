Rage Fan Trading Down 20.8% This Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $361,008.24 and approximately $40,651.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.65 or 0.06925322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,062.60 or 1.00080191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

