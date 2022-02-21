Rainicorn Hits Market Cap of $24.80 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $24.80 million and $130,215.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.26 or 0.06909023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.67 or 0.99712910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051635 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

