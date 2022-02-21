Rally Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Rally has a market capitalization of $587.38 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.25 or 0.06943038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,124.41 or 0.99741192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050800 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,509,463,729 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

