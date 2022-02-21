Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Rattler Midstream worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 280.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 37.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 483,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 131,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

A number of research firms have commented on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

