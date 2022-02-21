Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $239.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.89 or 0.06922680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.32 or 1.00024194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051796 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.