Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.54. 530,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,999,000 after buying an additional 191,664 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

