Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0270 on Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $483,489.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.01 or 0.06948592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,226.54 or 0.99872971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

