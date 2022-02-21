REAL 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $282,110.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00107694 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

