Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will report sales of $25.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $83.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGF stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

