Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Brokerages predict that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will report sales of $25.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $83.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGF stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Good Food (RGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.