Realio Network (RIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $599,931.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $599,931.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.91 or 0.06909676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,079.99 or 0.99406600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.