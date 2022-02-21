ReapChain Reaches One Day Volume of $2.39 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $34.71 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,966,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

