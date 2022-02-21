Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,670.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003199 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $8,670.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00287196 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005170 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.55 or 0.01235576 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

