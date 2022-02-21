Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Shares of RDEIY opened at $9.53 on Monday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.