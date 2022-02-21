Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 50.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $17.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $268.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

