ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Market Cap of $22.81 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $21,430.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,138.67 or 1.00144133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00064798 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00236014 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00137893 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00287650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001366 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

