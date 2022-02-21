Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. Redfin has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Redfin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Redfin by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Redfin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.