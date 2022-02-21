Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

RRX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,847. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

