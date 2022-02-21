Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 681 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,038,000 after acquiring an additional 52,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $15,205,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $177.12. 12,760,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,138,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

