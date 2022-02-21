Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,943,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after acquiring an additional 636,257 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,105,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 118,234 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,477,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.37. 13,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

