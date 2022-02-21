Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 1.69% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 545.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,609,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,971 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

