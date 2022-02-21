Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.39% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,391. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.