Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.72 and a one year high of $109.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

