Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $17.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $53.59. 61,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,053. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.