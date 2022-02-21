Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $6.55 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.17. 169,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

